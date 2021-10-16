Local Business Spotlight: Rehab 2 Perform
When you are injured, it is critical to get back to 100% (whatever that is for you) as soon and as safely as possible. Rehab 2 Perform is a new physical therapy practice in Annapolis that approaches healing from a different angle.
We sat down with Dr. Josh Funk, the founder of the soon-to-be five location practice to learn about a different attitude to rehab.
Dr. Funk is a former Division 1 athlete that saw that the best physical therapy was not available to the masses, and Rehab 2 Perform was born. Athletes and non-athletes alike benefit from their programs designed to bring you back to YOUR 100%.
Have a listen!
