Local Business Spotlight: Challenge: Virtual Reality Escape Room

Imagine a typical escape room. Now, imagine an escape island, or an escape asylum. Or maybe something a bit more benign is your speed like helping Santa’s escape from a blizzard to save Christmas. All of them are available at Challenge: Virtual Reality Escape Room in Glen Burnie.

Today, we speak with Scott Vermillion about this unique attraction–the only one in Anne Arundel County. To be honest, it needs to be experienced as it is so tough to explain, but with the use of virtual reality headsets, you and your friends are transported into a life-size virtual reality where you all work together to solve the problem.

Have a listen, and then check them out!

