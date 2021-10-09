THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: AeroVanti, Disrupting Private Aviation from Annapolis

| October 09, 2021, 12:00 PM

Most people know Annapolis as a sailing town. But, did you know that we are also a flying town? OK, so we do not have our own airport, but we do have a new company that is upending the fractional ownership model for airplanes and truly brings private aviation out of the realm of the one-percenters!

We spoke with Patrick Britton-Harr, the founder and CEO of AeroVanti to see how the program works and how it is affordable to many.

Interested?  They will be at the Annapolis Boat Shows (both of them) right near the Compromise Street entrance. In fact, that’s where their headquarters are!  Stop in and say hello. But for now..

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»