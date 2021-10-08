Literacy Council to Hold Fundraiser Book Fair at Annapolis Mall on Saturday, October 16

The Anne Arundel County Literacy Council (AACLC) will host a fundraiser book fair on Saturday, October 16 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The book fair will take place outside Discoveries: The Library at the Mall at the Crate & Barrel Court in Annapolis Mall. Westfield Annapolis Mall generously donated space and marketing support for the event.

Information about the book fair is available at the Literacy Council’s website: www.icanread.org. The fair will feature a range of gently used books including children’s books, cookbooks, bestsellers, romance novels, memoirs, mysteries, thrillers, historical fiction, and much more. Books will be priced at $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks, with bundled book offerings at special prices. Shoppers will have the option of filling a special edition Literacy Council tote bag with books for $20. PayPal, credit cards, check, and cash will be accepted.

Also at the book fair: gift basket raffles and more.

The event will be run by Literacy Council volunteers who have come together to provide services in the community and uplift those in need. Proceeds from the book fair will support the Council’s free adult tutoring programs in Anne Arundel County.

The AACLC is a volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) that transforms lives by providing free, convenient, individualized reading, writing, GED, ESL, and math instruction for all interested low-income adults and out-of-school youth who want to improve their skills. Last year, the Literacy Council recorded more than 10,000 volunteer hours in service to almost 200 out-of-school learners.

Follow the Anne Arundel County Literacy Council on social media: at AACLC on Facebook, @aacoliteracy on Instagram, and @aaclc on Twitter.

