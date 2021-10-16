Killarney House Gives Back in Big Way for 20th Anniversary Month

The numbers are in! Thanks to the generosity of diners, Killarney House raised almost $8,000 for local charities, including $3,860 in matching funds provided by The Irish Restaurant Company, which includes Killarney House, Davidsonville’s only Irish pub, located at 584 West Central Avenue.

The fundraisers became a key component of Killarney House Irish Pub’s 20th-anniversary celebration in September 2021. “Our success — especially surviving a pandemic — is due to our customers’ support,” said Anthony Clarke, co-owner of The Irish Restaurant Company. “This milestone anniversary gave us the opportunity to give back to our community.”

Throughout September, Killarney House hosted a Fundraising Dinner for each charity. Guests supported the fundraiser by ordering from a special $25 three-course menu, which included a starter, entrée, and dessert, with $10 from each plate going directly to the charity. To show his appreciation for two decades in business, co-owner Michael Galway committed to matching customer donations for these special fundraisers in September.

The money will be divided between seven charities that have local ties with Killarney House:

Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County – Repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives

Repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives Anne Arundel County First Responders – The people who place themselves in harm’s way to assist residents

The people who place themselves in harm’s way to assist residents Making Cards for Our Troops – Sending holiday packages/cards to American troops overseas

Sending holiday packages/cards to American troops overseas Londontowne Symphony Orchestra – Bringing symphonic music to the community and supporting education

Bringing symphonic music to the community and supporting education Lace ’Em Up for Libby – Giving kids a chance to live without cancer

Giving kids a chance to live without cancer Navy SEAL Foundation – Improving the health and welfare of SEALS and their families

Improving the health and welfare of SEALS and their families EMBOLC – Bringing hope to people who suffer from mental illness and their loved ones

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Charity Fundraising Dinners are available year-’round at each restaurant of The Irish Restaurant Company: Galway Bay Irish Whiskey Bar in Annapolis (www.galwaybaymd.com), Killarney House Irish Pub in Davidsonville (www.killarneyhousepub.com), Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park (www.brianborupub.com), and Pirates Cove Seafood Restaurant in Galesville (www.piratescovemd.com). Organizing the event is easy: Call the restaurant to schedule a date and time; get supporters to show up to dine; and pick up the check. Except for advertising, which the organizer is responsible for, the restaurant takes care of cooking, service, and cleanup. Guests are welcome to dine in but can also order their dinner to-go upon request.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB