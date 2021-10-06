THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Job Fair Coming to Annapolis Town Center on October 13th

| October 06, 2021, 05:38 PM


On October 13, the Annapolis Town Center will host a job fair for their tenants and local businesses around the community. From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the property will invite the public to meet prospective employers, learn more about their available career opportunities, and speak with hiring managers to get all of their questions answered. Participating businesses include:

  • Stardust Deluxe
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Anthropologie
  • Scout & Molly’s
  • A La Mode
  • Tuscan Prime
  • Whole Foods
  • Talbots
  • PF Chang’s
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • About Faces
  • J. Jill
  • Smyth Jewelers
  • Baltimore Coffee & Tea
  • Gordon Biersch
  • Anne Arundel County Police Department
  • Prince George’s County Police Department

Located next to Paper Source, the job fair is open to all and no registration is required. Learn More: https://annapolistowncenter.com/event-detail/job-fair/

