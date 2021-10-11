Job Fair Coming to Annapolis Town Center on October 13th

Stardust Deluxe

Bed Bath & Beyond

Anthropologie

Scout & Molly’s

A La Mode

Tuscan Prime

Whole Foods

Talbots

PF Chang’s

Nothing Bundt Cakes

About Faces

J. Jill

Smyth Jewelers

Baltimore Coffee & Tea

Gordon Biersch

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Department Prince George’s County Police Department

On October 13, thewill host a job fair for their tenants and local businesses around the community. From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the property will invite the public to meet prospective employers, learn more about their available career opportunities, and speak with hiring managers to get all of their questions answered. Participating businesses include:

Located next to Paper Source, the job fair is open to all and no registration is required. Learn More: https://annapolistowncenter.com/event-detail/job-fair/

