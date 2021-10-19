INTERVIEWS: Know Your Candidates for Annapolis City Elections

The Annapolis City elections are coming up on November 2, 2021, and it is critical to get out and vote for the best candidate to represent your needs.

We reached out to ALL candidates to speak about their platforms. We asked all the candidates the same questions specific to the City and to their respective Wards and then added one question specific to that particular candidate.

Mayor

Gavin Buckley

Buckley did not respond to our request for an interview

Steven Strawn

Strawn did not respond to our request for an interview

Ward 1

Elly Tierney

Running unopposed. Responded to interview request, but scheduling could not be arranged

Ward 2

Scott Gibson

Website: https://www.scott-gibson.com

Karma O’Neill

Website: https://www.voteforkarma.com

Ward 3

Rhonda Pindell Charles

Running unopposed. Did not respond to our request for an interview

Ward 4

Sheila Finlayson

Did not respond to our request for an interview

Toni Strong Pratt

Running as a write-in candidate. Did not respond to our request for an interview

Ward 5

Monica Manthey

Website: https://www.monicaforward5.com

Brooks Schandelmeier

Responded to interview request, but scheduling could not be arranged

Ward 6

George Gallagher

Did not respond to our request for an interview

DaJuan Gay

Did not respond to our request for an interview

Ward 7

Rob Savidge

Responded to interview request, but scheduling could not be arranged

Ward 8

Ross Arnett

Did not respond to our request for an interview

Rock Toews

Website: https://www.rocktoews.org

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB