INTERVIEWS: Know Your Candidates for Annapolis City Elections
The Annapolis City elections are coming up on November 2, 2021, and it is critical to get out and vote for the best candidate to represent your needs.
We reached out to ALL candidates to speak about their platforms. We asked all the candidates the same questions specific to the City and to their respective Wards and then added one question specific to that particular candidate.
Mayor
Gavin Buckley
Buckley did not respond to our request for an interview
Steven Strawn
Strawn did not respond to our request for an interview
Ward 1
Elly Tierney
Running unopposed. Responded to interview request, but scheduling could not be arranged
Ward 2
Scott Gibson
Website: https://www.scott-gibson.com
Karma O’Neill
Website: https://www.voteforkarma.com
Ward 3
Rhonda Pindell Charles
Running unopposed. Did not respond to our request for an interview
Ward 4
Sheila Finlayson
Did not respond to our request for an interview
Toni Strong Pratt
Running as a write-in candidate. Did not respond to our request for an interview
Ward 5
Monica Manthey
Website: https://www.monicaforward5.com
Brooks Schandelmeier
Responded to interview request, but scheduling could not be arranged
Ward 6
George Gallagher
Did not respond to our request for an interview
DaJuan Gay
Did not respond to our request for an interview
Ward 7
Rob Savidge
Responded to interview request, but scheduling could not be arranged
Ward 8
Ross Arnett
Did not respond to our request for an interview
Rock Toews
Website: https://www.rocktoews.org
