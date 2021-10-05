Internet Safety for Children: Tips to Keep Kids Safe Online

If your child will soon start using the Internet or has already started (opening webpages, downloading something, playing games on the internet), be sure to tell them that the difference between “right” and “wrong”, “good” and “bad”, “dangerous” and “safe” on the Internet is the same as in real life.

However, it is more complicated to tell the difference between these two situations when you are online. Therefore, parents must teach their kids the basic rules of internet safety. Similar to the situation when you let your kid go out on one’s own, equipping him/her with a GPS watch SMS commands device, be sure to install the relevant software for parental control.

What Your Child Should Know

On the Internet, there are hooligans, scammers, deceivers, people with bad intentions, those malicious personalities who are talked about on TV. And, of course, your child must know about this. And it is the task of parents to provide young users with this information.

To prevent possible problems, you should set the following rules to the attention of the child and strictly control their implementation:

Never and under any circumstances should a child provide personal information: home address, phone number, place of study and work of parents, credit card numbers, passwords, even the name of a dog, etc. A kid should not send own photos, as well as those of parents and family members (via the Internet or using regular mail) without permission. A child should never meet in person with friends met on the Internet without parental permission. Explain that this can be dangerous. Without parental permission, it is not allowed to pay for anything on the internet. If on a web resource (chat or game), there are hooligans who write rude and indecent things, a kid must immediately disconnect and return later or switch to another resource. It is not a good idea to start a dialogue with them. If a child has seen something terrible or unpleasant, it is necessary to immediately close the site and tell parents about this.

How to Ensure the Rules Are Fulfilled

In the majority of cases, it is not the problem of knowing the rules or teaching kids. It is a matter of obedience of a child and readiness to follow the rules. Here, the most crucial thing is not the way you tell or explain. It is essential that the relationship between you and your kids is built on trust, respect, and love. If your child knows that it is possible to trust parents, then, it is highly likely they are going to tell you about a misfortune on the internet or the violation of any rules.

Limitation of screen time is also crucial. However, keep in mind that limiting the time for surfing the web of your kid, you need to limit your own web time as well. Of course, business tasks make an exception. Trust between parents and kids is the basis of following the rules of safe behavior on the internet and in the street.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS