Hit By Crossfire: 23-Year-Old Odenton Woman Shot While Sitting in Apartment

NOTE: The initial report identified the victim as a 66-year old woman. The police have corrected the record that it was a 23-year old woman. We have corrected this article.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in Odenton that sent one woman to the hospital.

On October 15, 2021, at approximately 12:45 pm officers responded to the 700 block of Hammond Branch Road in Odenton for several reports of gunshots fired.

Shortly after the initial calls were received, a 911 caller reported she was struck by a stray bullet while she was sitting in her apartment, also located on Hammond Branch Road.

Witnesses reported seeing an altercation between two subjects, followed by one of the subjects firing several rifle rounds. The subject who fired the shots then fled the area in an Audi sedan. Responding officers quickly located and stopped the Audi and detained the occupants.

Meanwhile, other officers responded to provide medical aid for the 23-year-old female victim who was struck by a stray bullet. Officers provided medical aid until relieved by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to an extremity.

A canvass of the area revealed damage to a parked vehicle and the exterior of the apartment building. Numerous rifle shell casings were located and collected.

A loaded AR-style rifle and a handgun were recovered from the suspect vehicle. The suspect in the shooting is in police custody, however, charges have not yet been filed and a name has not been released.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

