Historic Annapolis Opens New Exhibit at Paca House

Historic Annapolis has announced the opening of a new exhibition, We Hold These Truths: Maryland’s Signers and the Declaration of Independence at the William Paca House and Garden.

This exhibition closely examines the Declaration of Independence and explores the lives of the Maryland men who pledged themselves to its purpose and ideals: William Paca, Samuel Chase, Charles Carroll of Carrollton, and Thomas Stone. Each of these men lived in Annapolis at one time or another, and Annapolis is the only city in the nation that still has surviving houses of all of its state’s signers. In the new exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to view historic objects associated with each signer and learn the surprising “truths” about the personal and political lives of these four patriots.

“This exhibit will reveal ‘truths’ of all sorts about the Declaration of Independence and the Maryland men who signed it,” says Glenn Campbell, Senior Historian for Historic Annapolis, and content developer for this exhibition. “Both the ‘self-evident’ truths that are part of the traditional telling of the tale, as well as some truths that are often glossed over or ignored.”

“As our nation moves toward the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration, it’s important for us to understand that the men who put their signatures to this document were not perfect,” says Robert Clark, President & CEO of Historic Annapolis, “and to learn about their flaws as well as their successes, and to understand the reasons for their commitment to this cause of independence.”

Visit We Hold These Truths at the William Paca House and Garden, 186 Prince George Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. The exhibition is included with admission, which starts at $5 per person. For hours and to purchase tickets in advance, visit annapolis.org.

We Hold These Truths is funded by the General Society of Colonial Wars and the Society of Colonial Wars in the State of Maryland.

We Hold These Truths is the second of three Historic Annapolis exhibitions coming to Annapolis this fall. Visit Founding Freedoms: The Essential American Documents, presented in partnership with the Maryland State Archives and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein, will be on display at the Maryland State House through November 14, 2021. Historic Annapolis will also open Annapolis: An American Story, at the Historic Annapolis Museum at 99 Main Street in late November.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB