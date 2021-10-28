THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Health Alert: Rabid Raccoon Found in Severna Park’s Chartwood Community

| October 28, 2021, 02:43 PM

Evolve Medical provides the Highest Rated Primary Care and Urgent Care to Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Arnold, Davidsonville, Gambrills, Crofton, Waugh Chapel, Stevensville, Pasadena and Glen Burnie.The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon near the intersection of Wellerburn Avenue and Faircastle Avenue in the Chartwood Community of Severna Park, Maryland. The raccoon, which was found on October 26, has tested positive for rabies. If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon or bat. It is also spread when an infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current.

For online information about rabies, visit https://www.aahealth.org/rabies.

