Gun Violence Intervention Team to Hold Community Meeting on October 28th

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s Gun Violence Intervention Team will host its fall community meeting on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. tinyurl.com/GVITOct28

The meeting, which is open to the general public, will feature an introduction by county Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D., and Isabella Young, GVIT program coordinator. There will be updates from the GVIT’s data; education and policy; and environment and community safety workgroups. Trends regarding local gun-related incidents will also be reported.

A representative from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a grassroots organization to protect people from gun violence, will present a Be Smart session on safe gun storage. The Be Smart session will focus on gun safety and will not discuss politics, laws or policies related to gun ownership and use.

The fall meeting will conclude with a 30-minute Train the Trainer session on suicide prevention. By the end of this training, attendees will understand the leading research on suicide prevention; be familiar with available local and national resources, and know-how to talk about and intervene to prevent suicide in their community.

GVIT was established under the auspices of the Department of Health in August 2020 to address gun violence as a public health issue as part of a directive from County Executive Steuart Pittman. Through meetings and workgroups with more than a dozen partner agencies, the GVIT uses a public health, data-driven and community-engaged approach to address gun violence.

To register for the Gun Violence Intervention Team meeting, go to tinyurl.com/GVITOct28.

For more information, email [email protected].