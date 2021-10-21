Glen Burnie Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Bizarre Carjacking

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Gerald Haigis,47, of Glen Burnie guilty of attempted first-degree murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery and first-degree assault. The defendant will be sentenced on January 4, 2022.

“The defendant viciously assaulted and attacked the victim and because of his crimes is facing many years in jail,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I would like to thank the witness for coming forward and testifying in this case and hope that he continues to receive the necessary resources and support to move forward from such a traumatic incident.”

On April 5, 2021, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to call of a carjacking in the area of Baymeadow Drive and E. Ordnance Road. Once there, police officers located the victim sitting on the median with blood in his hair and injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The victim told police officers said he was driving with a white male named ‘Jerry,’ later identified as the defendant Gerald Haigis, and they picked up a female passenger. The victim stated that the three adults drove to Baltimore City to purchase drugs and during this time an arrangement was made for the victim to have sex with the female passenger. The victim and the two passengers then parked the vehicle in a parking lot located off E. Ordnance Road. There, the victim said the defendant who was seated behind him placed a rope over his head and around his neck and attempted to strangle him. The victim said he fought the defendant off and attempted to back the vehicle out of the parking lot when the female passenger reached over, slammed the gear into park and turned the vehicle off by turning the keys in the ignition. As the victim started to flee on foot from his vehicle, the defendant got in the driver seat, drove toward the victim and struck the victim with the car. The victim attempted to flee on foot but was intentionally struck again with the vehicle and then run over by the defendant. After being struck multiple times, the victim moved out of the roadway and hid under one of the trucks that his vehicle was initially parked near.

During the investigation, surveillance cameras from local businesses showed the incident as reported by the victim as well as several more details. In addition, it showed the defendant and the female passenger pulling up next to the victim as he was laying in the roadway after being run over. The defendant is seen pointing a gun at his head, going through his pockets and taking the contents from his clothing before getting back into the stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene.

