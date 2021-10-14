Get Lost In America at the Maryland Corn Maze

2020 was a bummer and you probably missed out on a great family road trip. Fear not, the Maryland Corn Maze has you covered from September 13th through November 7th with this year’s iteration #ROADTRIP21. Stroll through this year’s maze and see Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, the Liberty Bell, DisneyWorld, Joshua Tree, Roswell, Area 151, Las Vegas, and more.

In addition to the Corn Maze, there are hours of fun to be had in the Farmyard. You will find a hayride, pumpkins, pedal carts, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, and more. There are fantastic food choices including butterbeer and freshly dipped corn dogs. It’s a full day of country fun right in the heart of Gambrills!

What better place to social distance than a wide-open farm? Did you know that 425 people can have their own 10 square feet of space in one acre of land? Families have made The Maryland Sunrise Farm Corn Maze part of their Fall Family Tradition since 2006.

MD Corn Maze offers a staggered maze entrance for each group to give those looking to get lost ample space to do so without being overcrowded. Online ticketing for a more touch-free entry and have added plenty of other COVID precautions for 2021.

The Maryland Corn Maze opens from September 13th through November 7th. Hours of operation are Friday 12 noon- 7 PM, Saturday 10:00-7 PM, Sunday 11 AM-7PM. The location is 389 Gambrills Rd Gambrills, MD 21054. Admission is $12.95 (non-peak) and $14.95 (peak) and discounts are offered for groups and military.

There are special weekends for Teachers, First Responders and Scouts. For more information or to make reservations, email [email protected] or visit www.MDCornMaze.com

