Furnishing Your AirBNB Rental on a Budget

As Annapolis is getting more and more popular and is hosting many events it is reasonable to think about renting your apartment on Airbnb, but how to prepare it properly?

To get the best possible profit from renting an apartment or house heed the advice below. They can help to avoid major mistakes when you are preparing an object for rent, Mistakes that spoil the holiday experience for guests, and add unnecessary hassle to the owner with cleaning. We will also show you how to make your property “like” such a booking site as Airbnb.

DESIGN

It should be minimalistic and versatile. Use calm and neutral colors for walls and ceilings:

White;

beige;

sand;

soft blue.

The lighter will be ambiance in the room, the better. As for the materials, walls are better not to be covered with wallpaper.

The walls are better painted. Some people whitewash them, but this is not the best option, as the whitewash crumbles and creates a feeling of dust in the air.

Lay the floors with parquet or laminate. Do not choose a dark color – every crumb and speck of dust will be visible. Tile or carpet is not the best material for rental housing. Tiled floors take away the comfort of your home, and regular carpet cleaning is expensive and troublesome.

FURNITURE

Furniture should be neither bulky nor heavy, but steady enough. Do not clutter up the rooms with floor vases, flowers, poufs. For example, in a living room of upholstered furniture, a compact sofa will be enough, but an armchair is an unnecessary and useless element.

Put yourself in the shoes of a guest: what would you need in the first place on vacation, given that you will be spending most of your time away from home? A bed, a dining table and chairs, an equipped kitchen, and a bathroom are the optimal set to be guided by in a one-bedroom apartment. To find perfect items for these purposes you can go to nfoutlet.

Next, let’s go through each functional area separately.

Bedroom

What will we need for it:

Bed;

Dresser or chest;

Nightstand.

Tip: invest in a night light. It creates romance and coziness, making guests feel at home.

Living room

What will we need for it:

Table;

Chairs;

Sofa;

Coffee table;

Tv set.

Tip: spread furniture evenly around the room so guests can move freely and not feel cramped

Bathroom

What will we need:

Shower;

Toilet;

Sink (preferably round or oval);

Shelf;

Mirror

Tips: The choice in favor of a shower cabin is explained by the small size of the bathrooms. It is better to choose a model with frosted or colored glass so that the drips are not so noticeable. On the shower floor, be sure to put a rubber mat against slipping, but it is better to refuse from a breeding ground of germs in the form of terry rugs on the floor.

Kitchen

What will we need:

Sink

A working area made of furniture without sharp corners

Tips: Don’t buy glass or metal sinks. Streams of water look terrible on them. Opt for ceramics. It is better to take the dishes colored, matte. Stubborn stains from sauces, coffee, etc. can remain on white dishes.

And a couple more tips on furniture. “Mobile” products (tables, chairs, beds) should be light, but cabinet furniture – rather heavy to resist even under the weight of fur coats and felt boots if your guests come from the north.

A folding bed and a couple of folding chairs will not be superfluous in the apartment. In this case, if suddenly guests will come to the residents.

It is better to refuse glass furniture. It is traumatic, fragile and dust is very visible on it.

TECHNIQUE

Buy for the object only the equipment that you really can’t do without:

fridge;

Washer;

television;

electric kettle;

coffee maker;

microwave;

iron;

hairdryer;

high-speed internet (modem, etc.).

Most of the apartments for rent have air conditioning.

It is not at all necessary to clutter up the kitchen with a juicer, toaster, dishwasher. If they are – only a plus, but as practice shows, guests do not use them.

All equipment in the apartment must be in good working condition. This is a prerequisite, failure to comply with may even lead to the fact that the mayor’s office will refuse to issue you a tourist license for real estate.

Necessary kit

Make sure that before the guests move into the apartments there are:

Clean towels and linens. Moreover, there should be more of them than the number of guests arriving.

First aid kit. And it contains medicines for “ambulance” – iodine, bandage, ammonia, cotton wool, plaster, antibacterial agent. It is advisable that there is a box with needles, threads, and scissors nearby.

Shower accessories. It is better not to put shampoo, soap, shower gel in large containers. Pour them into small containers so as not to buy a full bottle of shampoo or something else every time after the next “thrifty” guest.

Warm blankets. Moreover, blankets should be in the apartment not only in winter. What if one of the guests drinks cold sangria and wants to calm the chills under a warm blanket

Elementary set of products. Water, tea, coffee, sugar, salt, olive oil, a pack of pasta or rice should be provided to guests free of charge. These are elementary rules of decency and care.

Leave quick instructions for use on the home appliance. You can also write the rules of residence for guests. For example, warn that you are not allowed to smoke in your apartment. Do not forget to also give the password for the wi-fi.

Buy a local map for guests and mark their location on it.

