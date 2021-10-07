THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Frontier Airlines Adds 4 Weekly Non-Stop Flights from BWI to Cancun

| October 07, 2021, 10:30 AM

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has announced six new nonstop routes to Cancun International Airport (CUN) from Baltimore, Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Minneapolis and Raleigh-Durham. With the addition of this new service, Frontier now offers 19 nonstop routes to Cancun, which is more than any other airline. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $89.

The Arc of Central Maryland

“We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s international route map with new nonstop routes from six major U.S. cities to one of North America’s top vacation destinations, Cancun,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights. We look forward to welcoming thousands of new customers to explore the endless activities Cancun has to offer.”

The Baltimore flights will operate Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»