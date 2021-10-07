Frontier Airlines Adds 4 Weekly Non-Stop Flights from BWI to Cancun

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has announced six new nonstop routes to Cancun International Airport (CUN) from Baltimore, Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Minneapolis and Raleigh-Durham. With the addition of this new service, Frontier now offers 19 nonstop routes to Cancun, which is more than any other airline. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $89.

“We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s international route map with new nonstop routes from six major U.S. cities to one of North America’s top vacation destinations, Cancun,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights. We look forward to welcoming thousands of new customers to explore the endless activities Cancun has to offer.”

The Baltimore flights will operate Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

