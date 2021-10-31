Free Parking Options for the Holidays in Annapolis

PARKING PROGRAMS:

ParkDTA: The City of Annapolis and Annapolis Parking is bringing back the popular two hours free parking between Thanksgiving and New Year at metered spaces in downtown with a bonus third hour free using the ParkMobile app and the use of code: ParkDTA. Eligible metered parking spaces are located on Main Street, Francis Street, West Street, Maryland Avenue, Prince George Street, City Dock, Calvert Street, and Market Space. To download ParkMobile, visit the app store on your iOS or Android smartphone and search for “ParkMobile.” Drivers without a smartphone may use a call-in number to register for the free parking using the number: 877-727-5758. Meters marked 30 Minutes Only do not apply. Parking enforcement remains in effect for expired meters.

Residents Park Free: City of Annapolis residents can pick up free parking passes for two hours of free parking at City-owned downtown garages: Gotts, Knighton, Park Place, and Hillman. Pickup validation tickets at Annapolis Parking, the City’s parking vendor during regular business hours (M-F, 8 AM to 4 PM) at 60 West St, Suite 106, Annapolis. Must show proof of residency.

Park, Shop & Dine: Visitors can get up to four hours of free garage parking at Gotts, Knighton, Park Place and Hillman by shopping or dining at designated businesses and picking up validation coupons. See the complete list of downtown restaurants and shops (and validation information) by following this link.

There will be a $5 flat rate available in the Knighton and Gotts Garages for those who prepay via www.annapolisparking.com. The free parking program is offered seven days a week.

The City of Annapolis is happy to bring back free parking at metered spaces downtown. The popular program, which takes place between Thanksgiving and New Year, includes two hours free, plus a bonus hour using the ParkMobile app. Paired with other free parking options downtown (Residents Park Free and Park, Shop & Dine), residents and visitors have every reason to do all their holiday shopping and dining right here in Annapolis!

The free parking begins on Friday, November 26th and runs until New Years Day. There is no enforcement at meters on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, or New Years Day, Saturday, January 1.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY (November 27th) and GRAND ILLUMINATION (November 28th): The Calvert Street Garage (aka State Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street is now a regular stop for the Circulator. Visitors for Small Business Saturday and Grand Illumination are encouraged to take advantage of the free parking at State Garage on weekends and then take the free Circulator to points of interest downtown.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS: During Midnight Madness, December 2, 9 and 16 visitors to downtown Annapolis can park for $5 at Knighton and Park Place and take the FREE Circulator bus to downtown (and back to the garages). Additionally, Calvert Street Garage at 19 St. Johns Street is free every weeknight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., so visitors for Midnight Madness should take advantage of this convenient parking option. Find it online here. During Midnight Madness, the City will provide extended Circulator Service. On these days, there will be two Circulators that will run from 4 p.m. to midnight from Park Place to West Street, State Garage at 19 St. Johns Street, State Circle (serving Maryland Avenue), to Church Circle, then Duke of Gloucester to City Dock, up Main Street and back to West Street and Park Place. Track the Circulator’s location in real-time by downloading the RLS Shuttle app on your smartphone and selecting, “Annapolis.”

