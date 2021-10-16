Flying Dog Releases “Field Notes”

Flying Dog Brewery has announced the 2021 release of Field Notes Pale Ale, a beer created in partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD) College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (AGNR) in Keedysville, MD. Field Notes is brewed with hops grown at UMD and the varieties of Maryland hops in Field Notes include Comet, Glacier, and Sorachi Ace.

Field Notes is a crisp and delicious 5.6% ABV pale ale with notes of citrus and pine.

“After six years working closely with the university, it is inspiring to see the project growing to new heights. Flying Dog Brewery and the University of Maryland are perfect partners for this project and we together look forward to sharing Field Notes with Marylanders this fall,” said Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog Brewery.

The UMD and Flying Dog partnership began in 2015. The goal of the study was to gather research and lay the groundwork for a commercially viable hop-producing industry in Maryland that mirrors the success of hop-growing ventures in the Pacific Northwest.

This research project was always intended to grow beyond just the hop farms. UMD recently announced the launch of its Fermentation Science Major based at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Flying Dog will be working with UMD on course development and is excited to share the years of research involved with Field Notes with the next generation of brewers and beer enthusiasts.

“We are excited to extend the partnership with Flying Dog once again with the production of Field Notes. It coincides perfectly with the recent announcement of the brand-new Fermentation Science major in our college which was launched this fall,” explains Frank Coale, assistant dean for strategic initiatives in AGNR.

Field Notes will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. bottles only at Maryland retailers by the end of October. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory near them: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.

