Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9; Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety with AACoFD
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, along with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is working to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign, October 3-9th, works to educate everyone about simple but necessary actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Knowing the meaning of the different sounds smoke or carbon monoxide alarms make can make a difference in saving you, your home, and your family. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department encourages residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme and learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
When an alarm makes noise- a beeping sound or a chirping sound- you must take action. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.
“Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”
- A continuous set of three loud beeps- beep, beep, beep- means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.
- A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
- A smoke alarm that continues to chirp after battery replacement is at the end of its life and must be replaced.
- All smoke alarms must be replaced after ten years.
- Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
The following county volunteer departments are hosting open houses during October to promote fire safety:
Saturday, October 2nd, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Odenton Volunteer Fire Company
1425 Annapolis Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Saturday, October 2nd, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company
161 Ritchie Hwy
Severna Park, MD 21146
Saturday, October 9th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cape St. Claire Volunteer Fire Company
1411 Cape St Claire Rd.
Annapolis, MD 21409
Sunday, October 17th, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company
4 S Broadview Blvd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Saturday, October 30th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Riviera Beach Volunteer Fire Company
8506 Fort Smallwood Rd.
Pasadena, MD 21122
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has a FREE Smoke Alarm Program for seniors and those who cannot financially afford smoke alarms. We provide the alarms and installation services at no charge. To inquire about this program call: 410-222-8303 or email: [email protected]
We have also partnered with The Fire and Burns Safety Coalition of Maryland (FABSCOM) to provide and install hard-of-hearing smoke alarms at no cost just apply here: https://www.fabscom.org/our-application-process.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org
