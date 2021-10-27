Farmers’ Market Throwing A Halloween Party

Continuing its 40th-anniversary celebration, the Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market will host a Halloween extravaganza on Saturday, October 30 at 7:00 am and Sunday, October 31 at 10:00 am.

The market will give away 50 pumpkins to the first 50 kids and host other activities including pumpkin painting and cookie decorating. A DJ will be spinning tunes and spooky Halloween music. Come in costume and bring a friend.

At the open-air market under a pavilion at the corner of Riva Road and Truman Parkway customers will find locally sourced garden-fresh produce, award-winning poultry; beef and pork products, and Bay oysters and crabs from a diverse group of Maryland vendors. Other products such as freshly baked bread, blended olive oils, specialty bourbons and tequilas, delicious sweets and pies, handmade toys, pottery, jewelry, wooden bowls and exotic cutting boards will also be on display. It will be the place to stop for your Halloween and holiday needs.

The Holiday market opens November 20th and runs through December 19th on Saturday 7:00 am -12:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Vendors will offer unique gift items from handmade wooden ornaments and toys, to candies, scented candles, wreaths, unique cutting boards and furniture along with seasonal produce, meats, milk and eggs. It is truly a holiday market.

AAC Farmers’ Market is always striving to improve its offering to our customers and enhance the market place itself. The outdoor venue provides a safe, pleasant environment to browse, shop, and socialize. Four new picnic tables were installed and a bike rack will soon be in place. This year, the market also upgraded its lighting and installed new industrial fans.

For more, visit the website at: aacofamersmarket.com.

