Fall Fest Returns to the Annapolis Town Center

| October 26, 2021, 01:34 PM

As the crisp air creeps into our weekly forecast, the Annapolis Town Center announces the return of its signature event – Fall Fest.

On October 30 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm, guests are welcome to enjoy some free, harvest-themed family fun.

Jump on a tractor ride, run through a hay maze, try your hand at pumpkin painting, and enjoy hourly performances of Thriller from dancers of the Maryland Performing Arts Center.

Live music will be provided by DJ Joey and singer-songwriter Daphne Eckman, and an array of local food trucks will be available for food and refreshment purchases.

Get all the details here!

