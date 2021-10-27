Edgewater Man Arrested for Killing 85-Year Old Mother

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 55-year old Edgewater man in connection with the death of an 85-year old Edgewater woman earlier this morning.

Earlier this morning, Anne Arundel County Police were investigating the County’s 15th homicide of the year.

The victim, in this case, has been identified as 85-year-old Zakia Et Al Zaharna of Edgewater, Maryland. Through investigation, detectives were able to locate her 55-year-old son, of the same address and the missing Cadillac.

Evidence gathered from the scene and interviews led detectives to seek charges against he son charging him with the murder of his mother.

Although an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB