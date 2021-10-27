THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Edgewater Man Arrested for Killing 85-Year Old Mother

| October 26, 2021, 09:50 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 55-year old Edgewater man in connection with the death of an 85-year old Edgewater woman earlier this morning.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Earlier this morning, Anne Arundel County Police were investigating the County’s 15th homicide of the year.

The victim, in this case, has been identified as 85-year-old Zakia Et Al Zaharna of Edgewater, Maryland. Through investigation, detectives were able to locate her 55-year-old son, of the same address and the missing Cadillac.

Evidence gathered from the scene and interviews led detectives to seek charges against he son charging him with the murder of his mother.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Although an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-4731.  Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«