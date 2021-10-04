THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Drivers Strike at Annapolis Bus Company Leaving Schools, Families in Lurch

| October 04, 2021, 09:44 AM

Early this morning, the Annapolis Bus Company advised Anne Arundel County Public Schools that a number of drivers were refusing to drive their assigned routes. Annapolis Bus Company is one of several contracted companies the school district uses to transport students to and from school.

According to Bob Mosier, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, this work stoppage has impacted 31 bus routes in addition to the routes that have been plagued with driver shortages from the beginning of the year. Mosier said the school is working with Annapolis Bus Company and others to devise a solution. “This is an issue between Annapolis Bus Company and their drivers with students and families caught squarely in the middle of it.”

At this point, the school system cannot say how long this may last. When asked about any type of solidarity action at other contracted companies, Mosier advised that they had not heard of anything like that.

A call to Annapolis Bus Company was not answered.

Please be sure to check https://www.aacps.org/buses for current and daily disruptions

This story may be updated.

 

