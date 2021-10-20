THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Do You Have #JustOneSweater to Spare?

| October 20, 2021, 07:11 PM

#justonesweater will be collecting men’s women’s and children’s gently used, clean sweaters, fleeces, and hoodies through the middle of November!

What is #justonesweater?

#justonesweater began in 2019 and in a few short weeks, the group had collected and distributed over 500+ sweaters. Last year, that grew to 8,000 sweaters. This year,  many community partners have joined in and the goal is to raise 10,000 sweaters to be distributed the week of November 28th, 2021.

Why #justonesweater?

Lisa Seborowski came up with the idea after meeting a young boy in Michigan named Samuel who had been collecting thousands of blankets for the homeless–Samuel’s Blankets for the Homeless. “I came home thinking – we need to do something here in Anne Arundel County. Something about just one sweater resonated with me – “just one sweater can make someone’s winter warmer”.

How do I give #justonesweater?

Easy– put a new or gently used (but clean) sweater, fleece or hoodie into the trunk of your car and drop it off at one one the drop-off locations throughout the county before November 15th!

