Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Forum Scheduled for Thursday

The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee in partnership with Kingdom Celebration Center will host a Fall Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, taking place on October 7, 2021 at Kingdom Celebration Center. The event will feature the 2022 Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Candidates. Local officials and community leaders will be present along with various media outlets.

The forum will highlight the Democratic primary candidates’ policy initiatives and provide Anne Arundel voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates. AACDCC is proud to bring such a Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Forum to Anne Arundel County voters for the first time.

The event is free to the general public in accordance with COVID-19 regulations (registration is required and seating is limited). Guests are encouraged to donate items in support of the new Kingdom Kare Family Support Center (items include: Diapers, bottles, baby food, wipes, formula, etc). Kingdom Celebration Center is located at 952 Annapolis Road Gambrills Maryland 21054. Voters can register for the event at annearundeldems.com.

The forum will be moderated by Bishop Antonio Palmer (Senior Pastor of Kingdom Celebration Center) and Jenese Jones Oden, At Large Member of the AACDCC.

Registration is required by emailing [email protected]

