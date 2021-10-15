David Sanborn, Los Lobos, and Jose Feliciano Returning to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Biondi Brothers Band

Tuesday, November 2

7pm | $10

John Kadlecik Band

Tuesday, November 30

8pm | $23.50

Maddie Poppe

Friday, December 3

8pm | $25

The Milk Carton Kids

Sunday, December 5

12:30pm | $45

*All Ages Matinee

Stephen Kellogg

Monday, December 27

8pm | $25

N.E.W. Athens: Performing the Music of R.E.M.

Saturday, January 15

8pm | $25

Albert Lee

Wednesday, January 19

8pm | $26.50

David Sanborn (2 shows)

Sunday, February 27

5pm & 8pm | $65

Los Lobos

Sunday, March 13

8pm | $69.50

Henry Rollins

Monday, March 28

7:30pm | $39.50

*On Sale Now

Jose Feliciano

Saturday, June 4

8pm | $85

*On Sale Now

UPCOMING SHOWS:

(Changes and additions in bold)

10/15 Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish w. The Screaming Trojans

10/16 The Smithereens w. guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms

10/17 Boney James

10/18 Davy Knowles w. Ben Brandt

10/19 + 20 Tab Benoit

10/22 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille and Kyle Davis

10/23 Carsie Blanton

10/24 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

10/25 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall

10/26 Gaby Moreno

10/27 Sawyer Fredericks & The Accidentals

10/28 Graham Parker w. Alisa Amador

10/29 + 30 Bruce in the USA

10/31 Nefesh Mountain (matinee)

10/31 Hayes Carll

11/01 Jack Broadbent w. The Talbott Brothers

11/02 Biondi Brothers Band

11/03 Shovels & Rope

11/04 Donna The Buffalo

11/05-07 Crack The Sky

11/07 Bob James

11/08 Here Come The Mummies

11/09 + 10 Marc Broussard w. Drew Angus

11/11 10,000 Maniacs

11/12 Hiroshima

11/13 I Am Kawehi w. Waiting For Smith (matinee)

11/13 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

11/14 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

11/15 John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band

11/16 + 17 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

11/18 Chris Smither

11/19 Luna

11/20 The Quebe Sisters (matinee)

11/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

11/21 Jake Shimabukuro (matinee)

11/21 Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

11/26 The Reagan Years 80s Tribute

11/27 Comedian Pete Correale

11/28 Steve Tyrell

11/30 John Kadlecik Band

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB