David Sanborn, Los Lobos, and Jose Feliciano Returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Biondi Brothers Band
Tuesday, November 2
7pm | $10
John Kadlecik Band
Tuesday, November 30
8pm | $23.50
Maddie Poppe
Friday, December 3
8pm | $25
The Milk Carton Kids
Sunday, December 5
12:30pm | $45
*All Ages Matinee
Stephen Kellogg
Monday, December 27
8pm | $25
N.E.W. Athens: Performing the Music of R.E.M.
Saturday, January 15
8pm | $25
Albert Lee
Wednesday, January 19
8pm | $26.50
David Sanborn (2 shows)
Sunday, February 27
5pm & 8pm | $65
Los Lobos
Sunday, March 13
8pm | $69.50
Henry Rollins
Monday, March 28
7:30pm | $39.50
*On Sale Now
Jose Feliciano
Saturday, June 4
8pm | $85
*On Sale Now
UPCOMING SHOWS:
(Changes and additions in bold)
10/15 Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish w. The Screaming Trojans
10/16 The Smithereens w. guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms
10/17 Boney James
10/18 Davy Knowles w. Ben Brandt
10/19 + 20 Tab Benoit
10/22 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille and Kyle Davis
10/23 Carsie Blanton
10/24 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
10/25 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall
10/26 Gaby Moreno
10/27 Sawyer Fredericks & The Accidentals
10/28 Graham Parker w. Alisa Amador
10/29 + 30 Bruce in the USA
10/31 Nefesh Mountain (matinee)
10/31 Hayes Carll
11/01 Jack Broadbent w. The Talbott Brothers
11/02 Biondi Brothers Band
11/03 Shovels & Rope
11/04 Donna The Buffalo
11/05-07 Crack The Sky
11/07 Bob James
11/08 Here Come The Mummies
11/09 + 10 Marc Broussard w. Drew Angus
11/11 10,000 Maniacs
11/12 Hiroshima
11/13 I Am Kawehi w. Waiting For Smith (matinee)
11/13 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan
11/14 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
11/15 John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band
11/16 + 17 Big Head Todd & The Monsters
11/18 Chris Smither
11/19 Luna
11/20 The Quebe Sisters (matinee)
11/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
11/21 Jake Shimabukuro (matinee)
11/21 Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
11/26 The Reagan Years 80s Tribute
11/27 Comedian Pete Correale
11/28 Steve Tyrell
11/30 John Kadlecik Band
