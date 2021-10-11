David Hayes’ Outdoor Museum Comes to the Annapolis Arts District

The work of renowned sculptor David Hayes is coming to Annapolis, Maryland. In partnership with Annapolis Arts District and The Inner West Street Association, the David Hayes Art Foundation has brought a group of abstract steel sculptures to Annapolis and the Annapolis Arts District.

This year-long installation is accompanied by education and programming around sculptural art and color theory. Darin Gilliam and Alison Harbaugh of ArtFarm Studios are leading this collaborative effort with local sculptors and visual artists. “As one who represents both visual and sculptural artists, I am excited to see such a prolific and renowned artist’s work in our town. This will bridge the gap between local and global art and artists and bring further excitement to the Annapolis arts scene,” says Katherine Burke, owner of Annapolis Collection Gallery and Board Member of the Annapolis Arts District.

The placement of sculptural work has begun with current locations in front of Maryland Hall, Bates Middle School, MC3, Lemongrass – West St. location, Stanton Community Center, and The Graduate Hotel. Several more sculptures will be installed this Fall throughout the city.

“Our goal is to create both visibility and community around the arts. We are excited to connect local artists to the David Hayes Foundation and the art they provide. In turn, we see positive collaborations and educational opportunities for both artists and students in Annapolis,” says Darin Gilliam, co-owner of ArtFarm Studios.

With his show David Hayes: A Sculptor of Space and Nature, sculptor David Hayes was introduced to the city of Annapolis through the Mitchell Gallery on the St. John’s Campus in 2013. Since then, one of his original sculptures greets visitors at the entrance of the Mitchell Gallery, adding a juxtaposition of abstract art to our traditional landscape. Annapolis is a city that has created and welcomes a number of brilliant artists and Hayes is one of them. We honor his life and creative legacy in Annapolis with the placement of original sculptures and an expansion of education and events around them.

View more information at: annapolisartsdistrict.org/david-hayes and follow the Annapolis Arts District on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the progress of the installations and educational programming.

