THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Comptroller Franchot: Masks On!

| October 18, 2021, 10:18 AM

MasksIn an ongoing effort to protect employees and taxpayers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that visitors and employees in all agency offices will be required to wear masks in indoor public areas and gathering spaces. The policy became effective, Thursday, October 7.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The requirement applies to those who work and conduct business in the Louis L. Goldstein Treasury Building, the Revenue Administration Building, the Annapolis Data Center, the Comptroller’s Baltimore Office, regional branch offices, satellite offices and the Motor Fuel Laboratory.

“With the continued threat of COVID-19, the safety of our employees and the public is paramount,” Comptroller Franchot said. “This simple preventative measure can help stop others from getting sick so that we can finally overcome this terrible pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Public areas and gathering spaces include the Comptroller’s Assembly Room, hallways, restrooms and shared office spaces. Mask-wearing will be optional in private office spaces occupied by a single vaccinated individual.

Earlier this week, the Comptroller’s Office’s 12 agency branch offices returned to appointment-only visits in an effort to keep the public and employees safe.

To find a branch office, visit www.marylandtaxes.gov and click on “Locations.” We continue to offer virtual appointments, which can be scheduled through the agency website.

Taxpayer assistance also is available via email at [email protected] or by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«