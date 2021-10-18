Comptroller Franchot: Masks On!

In an ongoing effort to protect employees and taxpayers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that visitors and employees in all agency offices will be required to wear masks in indoor public areas and gathering spaces. The policy became effective, Thursday, October 7.

The requirement applies to those who work and conduct business in the Louis L. Goldstein Treasury Building, the Revenue Administration Building, the Annapolis Data Center, the Comptroller’s Baltimore Office, regional branch offices, satellite offices and the Motor Fuel Laboratory.

“With the continued threat of COVID-19, the safety of our employees and the public is paramount,” Comptroller Franchot said. “This simple preventative measure can help stop others from getting sick so that we can finally overcome this terrible pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives.”

Public areas and gathering spaces include the Comptroller’s Assembly Room, hallways, restrooms and shared office spaces. Mask-wearing will be optional in private office spaces occupied by a single vaccinated individual.

Earlier this week, the Comptroller’s Office’s 12 agency branch offices returned to appointment-only visits in an effort to keep the public and employees safe.

To find a branch office, visit www.marylandtaxes.gov and click on “Locations.” We continue to offer virtual appointments, which can be scheduled through the agency website.

Taxpayer assistance also is available via email at [email protected] or by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS