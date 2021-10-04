THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Colin Quinn, Spyo Gyra Coming Soon To Rams Head On Stage

| October 04, 2021, 04:56 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Colin Quinn: Last Best Hope Tour

Friday, January 7

8pm | $42

*ON SALE FRIDAY, 9/24 at 10 AM

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience

Thursday, January 27

8pm | $35

Spyro Gyra

Friday, March 18

8pm | $49.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS: 

10/04 Alan Hewitt (Moody Blues fame) & One Nation

10/05 John Berry

10/07 Will Downing

10/08 Lori McKenna w. Mark Erelli

10/09 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

10/10 SQRRL! (matinee, children’s show)

10/10 Robyn Hitchcock

10/14 Cris Jacobs Band

10/15 Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish w. The Screaming Trojans

10/16 The Smithereens w. guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms

10/17 Boney James

10/18 Davy Knowles w. Ben Brandt

10/19 + 20 Tab Benoit

10/22 Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille and Kyle Davis

10/23 Carsie Blanton (matinee)

10/24 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

10/25 Rams Head Presents Marshall Tucker Band at Maryland Hall

10/26 Gaby Moreno

10/27 Sawyer Fredericks & The Accidentals

10/28 Graham Parker w. Alisa Amador

10/29 + 30 Bruce in the USA

10/30 Walter Trout (matinee) – POSTPONED

10/31 Nefesh Mountain (matinee)

10/31 Hayes Carll

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

