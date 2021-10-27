Choosing the Perfect Doll for a Holiday Gift

Soon we will begin one of the most anticipated times of the year for most people, the Holiday season! But there will be a problem. The problem comes when we are stumped on what to give that special someone. Here are some thoughts for you; perhaps some you had not even considered!

Normally, when it comes to children or couples, consumers are very clear about the item (or items) they are going to purchase. The problem comes when it comes to someone we might not know as well. That is when doubts and indecision arise.

Here are some guidelines to select that perfect gift in the form of a doll. The first thing to take into account is who is it for? Is it a children’s gift? Is the gift for a collector? What kind of doll do you prefer? Are you looking for a stuffed animal like a real rose bear or something more human-like?

If you are unsure, seek out the help of others that may be closer to the recipient than you. With the help of others, you have a much better chance to wow your recipient.

If you gift a doll that is part of their collection, you will certainly rise to the top in that person’s eyes. Try to gather information about what he or she collects. If you consider that their collection is full, you can always gift clothes and accessories to enlarge the collection. You are sure to find something great in this selection of doll clothes and accessories.

According to recent statistics, the fashion for baby dolls has seen a small boom compared to those for mannequin dolls. This means an increase in the number of baby doll collectors. No matter if the person is an established collector or just starting a new one, it is important to take into account three factors: the type of eyes, the color of the skin, and the finish of the doll.

Currently, there are three types of eyes on the dolls. The open eyes, the closed eyes, and the sleeping eyes – so-called because the doll, when lying down, closes its eyes. It is important to know the type of eyes that the person likes as many collectors have an aversion to closed eyes. Absent a preference, play it safe, and bet on open eyes.

Manufacturers have different models in terms of skin color. We will find Asian, African American, or African and Caucasian-style dolls. Although not usually a priority, it is best to check to see if there is a preference. Maybe, you can sneak a peek at the existing collection to get an idea!

The above considerations should be taken when it comes time to choose a doll modeled after a human. But if you choose stuffed animals, your choices will be more diverse. As with most purchases, make sure you are dealing with a trusted supplier like DHgate.

