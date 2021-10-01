Chamber Announces Winners of Hometown Hero Awards

The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce announces three winners of its Hometown Hero Award that will be presented at the Annual Hall of Fame and Awards Dinner on October 14th at the Doubletree Hotel located on Riva Road in Annapolis.

This is the 15th Hall of Fame Awards Dinner and the first since 2019 due to a cancellation of last year’s dinner caused by the COVID-19 crisis. In the past, the Chamber recognizes several companies for their business achievements and success as well as their involvement in the community. This year, due to the significant challenges many businesses and community members encountered during 2020, the Chamber has created a new award entitled, Hometown Hero, to recognize individuals and businesses that took great initiative to create innovative ways to support other businesses and the entire community during a time of unprecedented uncertainty and need. Below you will find a list of the award winners.

Hometown Hero Awards

Feed Anne Arundel

Monica Alvarado, owner of Bread and Butter Kitchen in Eastport, came up with a simple idea to pay restaurants across Anne Arundel County to prepare nutritious meals for those in our community in need. She worked with Anne Arundel Connecting Together (ACT) to bring this idea to life. Community members would make donations to the organization – that would in turn invest the donations back to the community by paying local restaurants to prepare hot meals to be served. This kept restaurants open, employees working and provided food for those in need. Feed Anne Arundel was able to have over 100 restaurants involved in the project and provided more than 120,000 meals since starting and it’s still going. To find out more go their Facebook page at: (2) Feed Anne Arundel | Facebook

Annapolis Gives

Eye On Annapolis teamed up with Liquified Creative to create Annapolis Gives which is a 3 tiered initiative: 1) A resource and activity guide for navigating a COVID-19 world called Maryland Heroes, 2) A virtual tipping platform where you can tip your favorite barista, server, hairstylist or any service industry worker directly to their Venmo, CashApp or PayPal, and 3) An opportunity for a lucky business or organization to win a free branding makeover from Liquified and 6 months of advertising from Eye On Annapolis! To find out more, go to: Annapolis Gives | Designing Change Together

The Bernie House

The Bernie House is part of the solution to those made homeless due to domestic violence. They provide survivors and their children with a longer-term transitional housing program, allowing them time to build important support structures, the opportunity to heal, and to build confidence and become financially stable. During the COVID crisis the demand for housing increased but the Bernie House was able to keep moving forward and providing help and hope. This two-year program provides a genuine family environment, preparing survivors of domestic violence the next step: stability and success in permanent housing. To find out more, you can go to their website at: Bernie House – Maryland Transitional Housing (theberniehouse.org)

At the dinner, the Chamber will also be inducting four well-known and respected community business leaders with distinctive careers into the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame. The 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Carter Heim of HeimLantz CPAs and Advisors,

Pam Beidle the State Senator from the 32 nd District,

District, James Johnson PhD a trailblazing civil engineer and educator

Elizabeth Kinney the former Executive Director of the Lighthouse Shelter.

In addition, Karen Olscamp the recently retired CEO of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased by going online www.annearundelchamber.org

