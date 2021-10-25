THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Fish For A Cure

| October 25, 2021, 04:32 PM

Dealing with cancer is something too many of us will need to deal with in our lifetimes. If we have health insurance, it may cover a portion of the cost of medical care. But what about the rest?

From emotional support for families to transportation to a loss of income, cancer is quite simply devastating. And Fish For A Cure has been helping bridge that gap since 2007!

The concept is simple and fun. Get some friends together, raise some money, go fishing, and have a celebration all to benefit the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute.

Today, we sit down with Lex Arizzi, one of the event’s longtime organizers to learn more, and how to support the cause.  I just made my contribution to a boat…will you?

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

