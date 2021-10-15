Board of Public Works Greenlights $54M Renovation of Six BWI Restrooms

The Maryland Board of Public Works recently approved a contract to modernize and expand public restrooms in Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The Board, chaired by Governor Larry Hogan and including Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, unanimously approved a $54.9 million contract to improve six sets of airport restrooms on BWI Marshall’s Concourses B, C and D.

“Clean, convenient restrooms are among our top priorities in offering an excellent passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This is a major initiative that will enhance our facilities to improve customer service and accommodate more travelers.”

The contract approved by the Board is the first phase of a program to expand and improve restroom facilities across the airport terminal. Many of the restrooms throughout BWI Marshall have exceeded their design life. Some restrooms, particularly on Concourses A and B, were designed to accommodate 30% fewer passengers than the current demand, resulting in capacity shortcomings.

The airport’s recent Concourse A Extension project provided new, modern restrooms in that area. The new facilities on Concourse A serve as the design standard for the improvement program that will renovate the airport’s older restroom facilities. The enhanced restrooms will be bright, spacious, and comfortable, with full height stalls, space for stowing roller bags, solid surface materials that are easy to clean and sanitize, and improved ventilation. The width of the airport concourses will be expanded to accommodate the larger restrooms.

Earlier this year, BWI Marshall Airport was named as the top North American airport in its size category in the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. The ASQ program recognizes global airports for the delivery of the best customer service as measured by customers. The survey program offers full assessment and analysis of the passenger experience, including factors such as airport cleanliness, concessions, restrooms, parking, and security checkpoint wait times.

BWI Marshall Airport remains focused on safe and healthy travel. Customers are reminded that federal regulations continue to require masks or face coverings in the airport terminal and on commercial flights. It is recommended that passengers arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled departure. While passenger traffic remains below 2019 levels, BWI Marshall Airport remains the busiest airport in the region.

