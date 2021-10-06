Banneker-Douglass Museum Has Re-Opened.

The Banneker-Douglass Museum (BDM) celebrated its re-opening with a Grand Block Party! The museum closed in March of 2020 due to COVID-19. More than a year later, we re-opened our doors this past Saturday with a new exhibit; Freedom Bound: Runaways of the Chesapeake. This exhibit tells nine stories of resistance to bondage and servitude in the Chesapeake Region from the Colonial Period to the American Civil War (1728-1864). More than 300 visitors attended Saturday’s block party and exhibit opening. Visitors also enjoyed live music from The Legendary Future Band DC, genealogy workshops, the interactive “Freedom Wall”, a community awards ceremony, food from local vendors, and shopping from Black-owned businesses.

“We are excited to be back,” said Chanel Compton, Executive Director. “For the past year, our virtual programming has allowed us to stay engaged with the public, however there is simply no substitute for visiting our beautiful, historic museum and seeing our exhibits in person. We are back, we are better than ever, and we invite you to come visit us, here in downtown, Annapolis.”

During Saturday’s program, BDM presented Governor’s citations to recognize Marylanders who are making an impact in their fields and strengthening the communities they serve. The awardees are as follows:

The Legacy Award

Tarence Bailey,Sr., Founder, Operation Frederick Douglass

The Allyship Award

April Nyman, Executive Director, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

The Activist Award

Carl Snowden, Civil Rights Activist and Founder of the Caucus of African American Leaders in Anne Arundel County

The Heritage Award

Phyllis “Tee” Adams, Founder, Juneteenth Festival and Parade

The Stewardship Award

Nas Afi, President, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Annapolis Alumnae Chapter

The Trailblazer Award

Jan Lee, Chair, Festival Planning Committee, Kunta Kinte Celebration

BDM is open Tuesday – Saturday, from 10 am – 4 pm. For a virtual tour of the museum, please click here.

