Arts Council Awards $500K to 43 Organizations
This year, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County will award $500,000 to 43 organizations through the Community Arts Grant (CAG) program. These grants are critical to the local arts community because they provide general operating income that helps to support the day-to-day overhead of these organizations. Unlike most grants, which are project-based, this program promotes organizational sustainability by funding basic costs such as rent, staffing, and utilities.
Providing this support to our arts community is especially important now, as we recover from the pandemic. The arts are an important economic driver in Anne Arundel County, and these grant recipients have a significant impact on the local economy. Collectively, their budgets total $16.5 million, and together they support 2,137 full and part-time jobs.
For 23 years the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County (ACAAC) has supported arts organizations in Anne Arundel County through grantmaking. In addition to Community Arts Grants, the ACAAC also offers Mini Grant, Strategic Grant, Cultural Resource Grant, and Arts in Education Grant programs.
The 2022 Community Arts Grant recipients are:
All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis | $6,550
Annapolis Arts District | $7,500
Annapolis Film Festival, Inc. | $26,250
Annapolis Maritime Museum Inc. | $19,000
Annapolis Opera Company | $27,000
Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre | $9,000
Annapolis Symphony Orchestra | $30,000
Anne Arundel Community Concert Association | $2,800
Anne Arundel County Trust for Preservation | $5,550
Arundel Vocal Arts Society | $1,250
Ballet Theatre of Maryland | $23,000
Banneker-Douglass Museum Foundation | $14,600
Bay Winds Band | $1,000
Captain Avery Museum | $10,000
Chesapeake Arts Center | $64,000
Chesapeake Children’s Museum | $3,000
Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra | $12,400
Children’s Theatre of Annapolis | $2,500
Classic Theatre of Maryland | $21,000
Compass Rose Theater | $10,000
Creating Communities | $12,400
Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble | $4,200
Future History Now | $5,500
Galesville Community Center | $2,500
Hammond Harwood House | $4,800
Historic Annapolis | $14,000
Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation | $2,500
Live Arts Maryland | $26,000
London Town Foundation | $14,000
Londontowne Symphony Orchestra | $5,100
Maryland Concert Series | $3,300
Maryland Federation of Art | $16,000
Maryland Hall | $50,000
MC3 | $3,000
National Ballet Institute for the Arts | $1,800
Performing Arts Center for African Cultures | $5,500
SoCo Arts Lab | $2,500
South County Concert Association | $4,900
The AngelWing Project | $4,500
The Creative and Performing Arts of South County | $4,350
The Mitchell Gallery | $7,500
The Talent Machine Company | $2,500
World Artists Experiences | $6,700
