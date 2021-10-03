Arts Council Awards $500K to 43 Organizations

This year, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County will award $500,000 to 43 organizations through the Community Arts Grant (CAG) program. These grants are critical to the local arts community because they provide general operating income that helps to support the day-to-day overhead of these organizations. Unlike most grants, which are project-based, this program promotes organizational sustainability by funding basic costs such as rent, staffing, and utilities.

Providing this support to our arts community is especially important now, as we recover from the pandemic. The arts are an important economic driver in Anne Arundel County, and these grant recipients have a significant impact on the local economy. Collectively, their budgets total $16.5 million, and together they support 2,137 full and part-time jobs.

For 23 years the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County (ACAAC) has supported arts organizations in Anne Arundel County through grantmaking. In addition to Community Arts Grants, the ACAAC also offers Mini Grant, Strategic Grant, Cultural Resource Grant, and Arts in Education Grant programs.

The 2022 Community Arts Grant recipients are:

All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis | $6,550

Annapolis Arts District | $7,500

Annapolis Film Festival, Inc. | $26,250

Annapolis Maritime Museum Inc. | $19,000

Annapolis Opera Company | $27,000

Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre | $9,000

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra | $30,000

Anne Arundel Community Concert Association | $2,800

Anne Arundel County Trust for Preservation | $5,550

Arundel Vocal Arts Society | $1,250

Ballet Theatre of Maryland | $23,000

Banneker-Douglass Museum Foundation | $14,600

Bay Winds Band | $1,000

Captain Avery Museum | $10,000

Chesapeake Arts Center | $64,000

Chesapeake Children’s Museum | $3,000

Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra | $12,400

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis | $2,500

Classic Theatre of Maryland | $21,000

Compass Rose Theater | $10,000

Creating Communities | $12,400

Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble | $4,200

Future History Now | $5,500

Galesville Community Center | $2,500

Hammond Harwood House | $4,800

Historic Annapolis | $14,000

Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation | $2,500

Live Arts Maryland | $26,000

London Town Foundation | $14,000

Londontowne Symphony Orchestra | $5,100

Maryland Concert Series | $3,300

Maryland Federation of Art | $16,000

Maryland Hall | $50,000

MC3 | $3,000

National Ballet Institute for the Arts | $1,800

Performing Arts Center for African Cultures | $5,500

SoCo Arts Lab | $2,500

South County Concert Association | $4,900

The AngelWing Project | $4,500

The Creative and Performing Arts of South County | $4,350

The Mitchell Gallery | $7,500

The Talent Machine Company | $2,500

World Artists Experiences | $6,700

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB