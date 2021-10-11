Anne Arundel County Firefighters Raise Funds for Wellness House of Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters announced a partnership with the Wellness House of Annapolis. The relationship began earlier this summer when the Fire Fighters were invited to participate in Wellness House’s “Paint Your Rainbow” summer day camp for children and adolescents who have been touched by a cancer diagnosis in their family. Seeing the good work being performed firsthand in our community, the Professional Fire Fighters voted to make Wellness House the beneficiary of the 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness tee shirt sales.

To purchase a tee shirt and support Wellness House of Annapolis, please visit: https://www.annearundelfire.org/breast-cancer-fundraiser

The mission of Wellness House of Annapolis is to provide support, education, and services to help individuals and families who have been touched by cancer recover their health and well-being in a home-like environment. Wellness House of Annapolis is a gathering place where cancer patients and their loved ones can learn healthy coping skills while dealing with the effects of cancer. It is a safe place where those going through the process of treatment and recovery can connect and support each other.

“Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters are committed to serving the community both on and off the job. As cancer is so prevalent in our membership as a result of on-the-job exposure, we are very familiar with the needs our community members have who are experiencing cancer. We are very excited to support Wellness House’s critical support services with our tee shirt sales, and throughout the year by volunteering at their events,” said Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighter President Joe Addivinola.

“We are so very excited about our new partnership with the Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters,” said Wellness House Executive Director Mary Jermann. We knew we were a perfect fit as we kicked off our summer and the kids’ summer camp with the “Be Your Own Superhero” theme! We enjoyed a special visit from many firefighters, the chief, several fire trucks, fire gear, and an education session– it was a big hit with all of us. It’s important to know that cancer touches so many of us, and Wellness House has much to offer our Fire Fighters, as well!”

