Annapolis to Host Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival at Maryland Hall

The City of Annapolis will host a Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival at Maryland Hall in Annapolis starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The event, organized by Mayor Gavin Buckley’s Hispanic Community Services office, will include a kid’s zone, vendors and artists, face painting booths, and a full program on stage including Bolivian Dancers, Latin American musicians, salsa classes and a DJ throughout the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Day of the Dead celebration typically involves gathering to celebrate friends and family members who have passed. It is also known as All Saint’s Day or All Souls’ Day.

Attendees at the festival are encouraged to dress up to celebrate Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday celebrated in Mexico and many Latin American countries. One of the favorite traditions at Day of the Dead celebrations is sugar skull makeup, a Day of the Dead face painting technique. Come early to get a colorful sugar skull face painting at one of multiple booths at the event.

“I love this celebration,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Our partners will have amazing food, drinks, and music which is lucky because people can work up quite a hunger and thirst as they travel from the spirit world back to the realm of the living.”

The City is co-hosting the event with support of Center of Help, Maryland Hall, The Arts in Public Places Commission, the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Chesapeake Family Magazine, Anne Arundel County’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Mundo Latino, Se Fuerte, and community volunteers.

As part of the celebration, participants are encouraged to be vaccinated and, regardless of vaccination status, to follow all COVID-19 public health precautions, including the wearing of face coverings and physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

