Annapolis Rotary Has Global Grant Scholarships Up For Grabs

The Rotary Club of Annapolis invites students who live, work or study in the Annapolis area to apply for a Rotary Global Grant Scholarship from Rotary District 7620 through the Rotary Club of Annapolis. Interested applicants can learn more about the program at www.rotary7620.org.

Applications are due to Edward Shumaker by October 31, 2021 for the $30,000 grant to support graduate education abroad. The graduate program selected must relate to at least one of Rotary International’s seven focus areas: peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; economic and community development; and environment. Interviews will be held in Annapolis or remotely the second week of November 2021 in order to select one scholar for the Rotary District 7620 interview in the January to March time period. Announcement of the District selectee may be in March or April 2022.

