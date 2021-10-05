THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Rotary Has Global Grant Scholarships Up For Grabs

| October 05, 2021, 04:37 PM

The Rotary Club of Annapolis invites students who live, work or study in the Annapolis area to apply for a Rotary Global Grant Scholarship from Rotary District 7620 through the Rotary Club of Annapolis. Interested applicants can learn more about the program at www.rotary7620.org.

Applications are due to Edward Shumaker by October 31, 2021 for the $30,000 grant to support graduate education abroad. The graduate program selected must relate to at least one of Rotary International’s seven focus areas: peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; economic and community development; and environment. Interviews will be held in Annapolis or remotely the second week of November 2021 in order to select one scholar for the Rotary District 7620 interview in the January to March time period. Announcement of the District selectee may be in March or April 2022. 

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»