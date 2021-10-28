THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Annapolis’ Pumpkins to be Transformed Into Jack-O-Lanterns Today!

| October 28, 2021, 10:09 AM

Skribe Pumpkin Carve

Pumpkin carved by local artist, Skribe in 2020

This morning and afternoon a group of artists will be carving and painting the four Great Annapolis Pumpkins that have been placed around downtown Annapolis and the Annapolis Arts District. The giant pumpkins weigh between 1000 and 1500 pounds each and are a joint project with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Annapolis Arts District, Visit Annapolis, and the City of Annapolis.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Carving is expected to take several hours today and the carved pumpkins will be ready for the public to photograph this evening, The pumpkins are placed near the Graduate Hotel, Visit Annapolis Visitors Center, St Anne’s Church, and the Market House.  This year’s giant pumpkins are being carved by local artists; Skribe (Market House) Eric Baisas (St Anne’s Church and Graduate Hotel) and Audrey Lee and Team (Visitors Center).

Skribe will also be opening an art show on Halloween at 49 West Coffeehouse.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District invites everyone to come and visit Annapolis, take a picture with the Jack-O-Lanterns, shop, dine and have fun this weekend in Annapolis.

The pumpkins will be on display through the weekend in Annapolis. These pumpkins have been a popular spot for families and friends to take pictures this month and we expect many people will want to return again to see them carved. The public can enter a photo contest to win gift cards to local businesses by posting their pictures with the giant pumpkins on social media with the tag #GreatAnnapolisPumpkin

