Annapolis Police Investigating Another Shooting
The Annapolis Police are investigating what appears to be a non-fatal shooting in the Harbor House Community in the City’s Eastport section.
On October 23, 2021 at approximately 11:30pm the Annapolis Police responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.
