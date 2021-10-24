Annapolis Police Investigating Another Shooting

The Annapolis Police are investigating what appears to be a non-fatal shooting in the Harbor House Community in the City’s Eastport section.

On October 23, 2021 at approximately 11:30pm the Annapolis Police responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

