THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police Investigating Another Shooting

| October 24, 2021, 01:17 PM

The Annapolis Police are investigating what appears to be a non-fatal shooting in the Harbor House Community in the City’s Eastport section.

On October 23, 2021 at approximately 11:30pm the Annapolis Police responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident.  This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»