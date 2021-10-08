Annapolis Opera Is Back! (In-Person)

Opera is back! After a year disrupted by COVID, Annapolis Opera has announced their 2021-2022 season which will be taking place in the theater and in person! The season is underway and will close out on May 15th with Humperdinck’s Hansel & Gretel – A Children’s Opera.

Rossini’s Cinderella: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3 PM

Maryland Hall [801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD]

Do dreams really come true and can love conquer greed and cruelty? In this timeless comic opera, the kind-hearted Angelina (Cinderella) is forced to work for her wicked stepfather and cruel stepsisters. To find the one maiden who is true of heart, Prince Ramiro trades places with his valet and goes door to door in disguise. Confusion and chaos ensue as Angelina’s family plots to win the heart of the prince. Through Rossini’s lively melodies, Prince Ramiro and Angelina find true love and prove that forgiveness, kindness, and love can conquer all.

Puccini’s La bohème: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM & Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 3 PM

Maryland Hall [801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD]

They say love is all you need, but what if love is all you have? Witness the spark of love that brings light to darkness in this enduring story of Puccini’s beloved opera. On a freezing night in Paris, four struggling artists share unexpected good fortune and rush to the café to celebrate, but Rodolfo lags behind. His life is changed forever when Mimi, a seamstress seeking candlelight, knocks on his door. Puccini’s glorious music captures both the overwhelming rush of love at first sight, and the utter devastation of loss in the eyes of poverty and desperation.

Songs of Love: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3 PM

Asbury United Methodist Church [87 West Street, Annapolis, MD]

Life is a song—love is the music! A Valentine’s Eve performance that celebrates music of the heart.

Sondheim’s Into the Woods: Friday, March 18, Saturday March 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM & Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3 PM

Maryland Hall [801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD]

Happily-ever-after comes at a price when classic fairy tales collide! What do a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, and a slipper as pure as gold have in common? A baker and his wife’s wish for a child lead them Into the Woods on a magical journey to reverse a curse. Along the way

they meet two princes, Red Riding Hood, Jack (and the Beanstalk), Rapunzel, and Cinderella, each pursuing their own wish, in Stephen Sondheim’s magical tale of love and adventure.

Voices of Our Time: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Maryland Hall [801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD]

1 weekend, 2 events, 10 amazing voices! Start the Vocal Competition weekend off with a thrilling concert—featuring an amazing artist, who is taking the opera world by storm! Annapolis Opera presents the most exciting young artists from across the world in our annual Voices of Our Time concert! Don’t miss the opportunity to meet the artist at a special post-concert reception—be sure to purchase your post-concert reception ticket with your ticket purchase.

The 33rd Annual Vocal Competition: Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3 PM

Maryland Hall [801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD]

The 33rd annual Vocal Competition is an opportunity to hear some of the most talented rising stars of the classical vocal world! Be a part of the audience and cast your vote for the Audience Choice Award—see if your favorite wins the First Prize!

Humperdinck’s Hansel & Gretel – A Children’s Opera: Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3 PM

Maryland Hall [801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD]

The classic fairy tale is brought to life in this lively new production perfect for the whole family.

Travel with Hansel and Gretel as they journey into a magical forest where fairies and creatures lurk in the shadows and a house of gingerbread can lead to danger!

Single tickets and season subscription tickets are on sale now, visit annapolisopera.org or by calling 410-263-5544.

