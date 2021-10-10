Annapolis is Giving Away Free Trees

The City of Annapolis is giving away trees for residents to plant in their yard – free trees. The City’s goal is to increase its urban tree canopy, which benefits residents by capturing carbon, catching stormwater runoff, and reducing energy consumption and utility bills through proper placement of the trees. Plus, trees beautify the City, provide homes for wildlife, and enhance property values.

The initiative, called the “Community Canopy Program,” is a partnership between the City and the Arbor Day Foundation. Households may request up to four trees from a custom web portal (www.arborday.org/annapolis).

The program is only available to residents within Annapolis City limits. Trees are shipped directly and include Black Tupelo, Eastern Redbud, Northern Red Oak, Red Maple and American Sycamore. All of the trees are appropriate for USDA Zone 7, which includes the City of Annapolis (Zone 7b).

“We all need to do what we can to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “This free tree program is a great way to do that and to get the entire community involved in the greening of Annapolis.”

The available trees and their features include:

Black Tupelo Summer leaves are a dark green with a high-gloss appearance, but the most spectacular part of this tree is the fall foliage with many shades of yellow, orange, bright red, purple or scarlet that may appear on the same branch. Bark matures to medium gray and resembles alligator hide. Fruit is bluish-black and is loved by many birds. Grows 30′-50′ high, with a 20′-30′ spread. Prefers well-drained, acid soils, and full sun to partial shade. Eastern Redbud Rosy pink flowers appear in April. Reddish-purple leaves change to dark green, then to yellow. Grows to 20′ to 30′, 30′ spread. Partial shade preferred in windy, dry areas. Forms a spreading, graceful crown. Full sun or light shade. Northern Red Oak Bristle-tipped leaves turn red in the fall. The leaves have 7 to 11 waxy lobes. Grows to 60′ to 75′, 45′ spread. A good street tree, tolerates pollution and compacted soil. Grows as much as two feet a year for 10 years. Red Maple Brings color to your landscape year-round. Green stems turn red in winter, new leaves are red-tinged, turning to green. Fall color is deep red or yellow. Flowers are also red. Grows to 40′ to 60′, 40′ spread. Fast growing and tolerant of many soils. American Sycamore The American sycamore is a wide-canopied, deciduous tree with a massive trunk and open crown of huge, crooked branches. The bark of large, old trunks sloughs off in scales or plates leaving a smooth, whitish inner bark. Globular fruits often persist through December. Large, medium- to dark-green, maple-shaped leaves turn brown in fall. Grows 36’ to 75’ tall. Trunk can grow to a large diameter. Can grow in sun, part shade and shade.

The website will assist you with optimal tree placement to reduce energy consumption. Other factors to consider include:

What size tree fits the spot? Consider the mature size of the tree BEFORE you plant. Consider that you may need a large amount of open space for not only the tree, but also for root growth.

Will the tree interferewith utility lines? Always look overhead when you consider the mature size of the tree. In addition, check for underground utilities before digging. Call Miss Utility: (800) 257-7777.

Will the tree need full sun, filtered sun, or shade? Consider how much sun is available for your new tree. In addition, consider how much shade the tree may one day provide and take into account the needs of your existing plants.

