THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

And Then There Were Four. Impact100 Announces Finalists for $81K Grant

| October 10, 2021, 04:44 PM

Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) will award its largest grant yet — an $81,000 grant — to an Anne Arundel County nonprofit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness.  The finalists for this grant are:

  • CHOW
  • Hope For All
  • Ballet Theater of Maryland
  • Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)

The Impact100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held on October 17, 2021.  Finalists will have an opportunity to make a brief presentation about their project proposals to Impact’s membership in person and via a live ZOOM meeting.  Following the presentations, Impact100 members will vote for one project to receive the $81,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«