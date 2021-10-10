And Then There Were Four. Impact100 Announces Finalists for $81K Grant
Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) will award its largest grant yet — an $81,000 grant — to an Anne Arundel County nonprofit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness. The finalists for this grant are:
- CHOW
- Hope For All
- Ballet Theater of Maryland
- Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)
The Impact100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held on October 17, 2021. Finalists will have an opportunity to make a brief presentation about their project proposals to Impact’s membership in person and via a live ZOOM meeting. Following the presentations, Impact100 members will vote for one project to receive the $81,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.
