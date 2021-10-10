And Then There Were Four. Impact100 Announces Finalists for $81K Grant

Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) will award its largest grant yet — an $81,000 grant — to an Anne Arundel County nonprofit for a project that is related to one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness. The finalists for this grant are:

CHOW

Hope For All

Ballet Theater of Maryland

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)

The Impact100 Greater Chesapeake annual member meeting will be held on October 17, 2021. Finalists will have an opportunity to make a brief presentation about their project proposals to Impact’s membership in person and via a live ZOOM meeting. Following the presentations, Impact100 members will vote for one project to receive the $81,000 grant, which will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.

