And the United States Sailboat Show Increased Attendance As Well

The City Docks of Annapolis quickly turned from a powerboater’s paradise to a sailor’s dream as the Annapolis Boat Shows worked tirelessly to reconstruct their notorious temporary marina to accommodate the industry’s top sailboat manufacturers. Just three days after the United States Powerboat Show closed, the United States Sailboat Show opened with a marina full of monohulls, multihulls, and daysailers for an exciting five-day event. Tents and land displays boasted the latest in gear, accessories, equipment, and boating services, and experts from around the world gathered to talk sailing.

With an almost 5% increase in attendance over the previous show year, it is clear that once again the sailing industry is alive and well. Exhibitors were thrilled to get back out and feature their latest models at this historic in-water show, and attendees were excited to climb aboard these vessels, connect with fellow sailors, and enjoy a great time in downtown Annapolis.

“We could not be more thrilled with the show of support we received from our attendees, exhibitors, and the city,” said Sheila Jones, General Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “It was wonderful to see this large community of boaters come together again to conduct business, make new connections, and have a great time!”

Drawing its own impressive crowd was the show’s newest feature – The Sailing Channels Booth. Hosting some of the industry’s top sailing vloggers, show-goers were given the opportunity to meet families, couples, and individuals who are living the sailing dream. Each hour of the show a new group of video creators appeared in the booth to share their stories and pose for photos with like-minded sailors. Hundreds of attendees flocked to their Vacation Basin location to meet these adventurers and learn from their experiences.

As in the previous week’s powerboat show, the exhibitors at the sailboat show were the true heros. Given the recent boom of new boaters during the pandemic, many manufacturers have found themselves struggling to keep up with the soaring demand. Yet, the Sailboat Show exhibitors navigated supply chain issues and showed up to deliver an excellent experience. More than 200 boats were on display, including 15 that were premiering.

“The Annapolis show was great fun,” said the Managing Director of Hanse US. “It was great to connect with familiar and new enthusiastic faces. The show itself seems to be increasingly busy each year, like life on land. This year was very rewarding.”

The Annapolis Boat Shows also delivered once again on their commitment to bringing people into sailing with the First Sail Workshop. 226 individuals participated in a 45-minute class on land before taking to the water to try sailing off the docks of the Show. The ever-popular Take the Wheel program, which walks potential boat owners through the buying process and gives them the opportunity to sail several different models was again sold out with 66 participants, and the multi-day Cruisers University was a hit with sailors looking to improve their seamanship.

The 2022 Sailboat Show is set to take place October 13 – 17, 2022 following the United States Powerboat Show, which is set for October 6 – 9, 2022. For more information on the shows, please visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

