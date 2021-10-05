THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
After Re-Count, Sheila Finlayson Confirmed as Winner for Ward 4 in Annapolis

| October 05, 2021, 05:07 PM

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections conducted a recanvass of votes on behalf of the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections on Tuesday following an official request from challenger Toni Strong-Pratt. Incumbent Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson was declared the winner of the September 21 Primary Election by just five votes, 228 to 223.

At the Tuesday recanvass, the vote total was confirmed, 228 to 223.

Absent any write-in candidates, Finlayson will be seated on the next Council as there are no declared Republican candidates for that office.

