AACC’s Culinary Program Recognized Nationally

| October 03, 2021, 01:14 PM


Anne Arundel Community College baking and pastry and culinary arts programs were accredited and identified as exemplary by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission (ACFEFAC). The exemplary program status is the highest recognition given by ACFEFAC. The AACC programs are one of only five accredited programs in Maryland.

“I think all of our instructors are good chefs. However, not every chef can teach. And I’m astounded at the quality of the teaching in the chefs,” culinary student Nicole Luecke said. “If I can say anything about the faculty as a whole, they care. … They care about my learning, they care about my career, they care about everything that happens to me.”

AACC’s Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism Institute aims to provide an array of high-quality, credentialed programs, experiential learning, customized training for businesses, and enriching activities that support the hotel, culinary arts, and tourism needs of the community.

ACFEFAC accreditation enhances students’ employment opportunities and assures that the program exceeds standards set for culinary programs nationally.

