9th Annual Critter Crawl Slated for October 24th!

Dress your pet in their favorite costume and enter them in Homestead Gardens 9th Annual Critter Crawl – a costume contest just for pets! The event benefits the good work of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County and is generously sponsored by VCA Arundel Veterinary Hospital.

This event is FREE, however, pre-registration will be required and limited to the first 60 entries. Online pre-registration is open until October 20th at 5 pm. After that time, please call 240-447-2378 to inquire about space availability!

Register for the contest here: https://share.hsforms.com/1IrvwMvLPSkCU_HRksPbiLg37l8j Check in starts at 2:00PM and Judging Starts at 2:30PM!

Prizes

First Place: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Basket including Gift Cards valued at $225

Runner Up: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $125

People’s Choice: Homestead Garden Farm & Pet Gift Bag including Gift Card valued at $75

Judging Criteria:

Participants will be judged by our distinguished panel of judges using the following criteria…

Humor

Originality

Showmanship

Overall Memorable Impression

The People’s Choice winner will be awarded based on the loudest applause!

The Rules

Check-in at the VCA South Arundel booth in the West Field by the stage starting at 2 pm to get your entry number.

The human participants will be given a number to be worn by their pet so that it is visible to the panel of judges. Safety pins will be provided.

All pets must be leashed and have his/her own walker. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Judges’ decisions are final. In the event of a tie, a “tie-breaker” judge will determine the winner among all tied entries

Please be sure to pick up after your pet.

By participants in the Critter Crawl you acknowledge that your pet may be included in any post-event coverage on social media and/or used by homesteadgardens.com

