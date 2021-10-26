85-Year Old Edgewater Woman Murdered

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the murder of an 85-year old Edgewater woman and are seeking a male who they believe has information about the crime.

On October 26, 2021, at approximately 5:30 am Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater. When officers arrived they located an 85-year-old female victim suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Identification of the victim is pending notification of the next-of-kin.

Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this incident was targeted towards the victim and there is no known ongoing threat to the community. Detectives are searching for Aiman Ghazi Zaharna, a 55-year-old male, who is believed to have first-hand information on this case. Zaharna is believed to be operating a gold Cadillac SRX with Maryland registration 73223CJ. Anyone coming in contact with Zaharna, or the vehicle, is asked to call 911.

This is the 15th homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

