2021 Brings a Winning Season to the Bowie Baysox

The Minor League Baseball team in Bowie, the Bowie Baysox, has achieved remarkable results this past season finishing out with a 73-43regular season record that propelled them into the newly modified playoffs where they fell short to Akron.

Bowie Baysox History

The Minor League Baseball team was founded in 1993. The Baysox play in the Double-A Northeast league in the Southwest Division and is the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The home stadium is formally known as Prince George’s Stadium as it is owned by the County and leased to the team. Buck Britton is their current manager who has helped the team move forward. Prior to 1993, the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate was located in Hagerstown, Maryland, and then known as the Suns.

In 1993 two teams were added in Major League Baseball, and bids were offered for two Triple-A franchises where Maryland Baseball Limited Partnership ran to place one of the new franchises in Central Maryland. Although the proposal was not successful, the idea of having a team in Bowie was well received. The community gave over 3,500 name suggestions, and Baysox won.

On July 12, 2000, Baysox hosted the Double-A All-Star Game that brought players from the Eastern, South, and Texas league to Bowie. During that time, Maryland Baseball Partnership sold the team to the Comcast cable network. And then in October 2006, the Baysox were sold to Maryland Baseball Holding, LLC.

Bowie begins to make incredible impressions

By 2003 the team had not recorded a winning season for six years. The drought continued through 2007 and in 2008, Bowie advanced to the Eastern League Divisional Series in the postseason. And in 2015, th Bowie Baysox won it all defeating Reading, 3-2 in a best of five-game series.

Bowie finished second in the Double-A Northeast League in 2021, recording a 73-47 season including postseason play.

However, Baysox lost 3-0 during the best-of-five series to Akron. Grayson Rodriguez gained recognition as the best 2021 Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the year. Adley Rutschman was selected as the top MLB prospect of the year.

Behind Bowie Baysox success

Grayson Rodriguez is the top pitcher who has propelled the success of Bowie throughout the season. Grayson was promoted from Advanced-A Aberdeen in early June and has had a tremendous pitching arsenal for the team. His job on the team has been impressive, and fans are happy to see him.

Jordan Westburg has recorded .324/.405/.588 with four doubles, triple, and a home run, helping Bowie make a healthy offensive production. Bowie’s players have stepped up to provide offense when the team needed it during the season. The Orioles’ sixth-highest ranked prospect, Jordan Westburg, also has made an impression on the fans as well as management in Baltimore.

Patrick Dorrian shares the left side of the infield with Westburg. He delivered big with bats throughout the season as well.

Buck Britton professional career

Manager, Buck Britton played infield professionally and was drafted by the Orioles in the 35th round of the 2008 draft. He played under the Orioles’ umbrella through 2014 and in the minor leagues through 2016 when he retired from playing.

Britton became a coach with the Delmarva Shorebirds in 2017 and became a manager in 2018. He moved up to Bowie as manager in 2019. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, this 2021 season is Britton’s second season actually managing the team.

Britton’s younger brother is pitcher Zack Britton who also played in Bowie and also got his start with the Orioles organization.

And while the Baltimore Orioles were very disappointing this season; Bowie created something for the fans to enjoy at Double-A. The 2022 season looks bright for Bowie.

